MCALLEN — Chase Patek is used to making big plays for Victoria West.
Patek, a senior running back, has put up impressive numbers this season, averaging over 100 yards rushing per game.
“That’s what our offense is about is getting those big plays,” Patek said. “It gets our momentum going, and once we have that momentum, we're a hard team to stop.”
Patek compiled 343 all-purpose yards, and five touchdowns led the Warriors to a 61-35 Class 5A, Division I bi-district victory over McAllen Memorial on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
West improved to 7-3 and moved into the area round against El Paso Winn, a 17-11 winner over San Antonio Lanier.
The area game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio.
“It was a huge confidence booster,” Patek said. “But I have to give all the credit to my offensive line, they were just amazing out there all night and opened up huge holes for me. It’s an amazing feeling.”
The Warriors took the lead on their first possession when quarterback Blake Buzzell completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dion Green.
Buzzell added to West's lead later in the first quarter on a 57-yard pass to Sammy Britto.
The Mustangs (5-2) scored to tie the game, but Patek returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.
Patek also scored on a 93-yard run in the third quarter.
“He’s just a very selfless individual, and, those guys that are blocking for him, it’s got to be a lot of fun because he can take one to the house any chance he gets," said West coach Courtney Boyce. "He’s definitely a hard worker, and he’s earned that reputation among his teammates. But it was a team effort. The receivers had some great blocks for him, and Blake (Buzzell) helped keep the defense honest.”
West’s defense got in on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
Green forced a fumble and recovered the ball but was surrounded by Memorial defenders. As he was being tackled, Green lateraled the ball to Johnny Martinez, who ran 20 yards for a touchdown.
“I saw Dion falling to the ground and just screamed his name because I saw the opening,” Martinez said. “It was such a heads up play by him to make that pitch, and I just caught it and took it to the house. It was crazy.”
Boyce credited Green for his hustle and awareness.
“That play just shifted all the momentum,” Boyce said. “When Dion tackles that guy, recovers the fumble and pitches it, it was just so heads up and that’s a guy who just decided that I’m going to take over no matter which side of the field I’m on.”
Martinez hopes the win will provide the Warriors with some momentum going into the next round.
“It’s great to win bi-district again,” Martinez said. “We did it for our seniors last year and now the younger guys did it for us.”
West advanced to the area round last season before losing to San Antonio Harlan.
“All of the seniors know the pain of what happened last year, and we aren’t going to let that happen again,” Patek said. “Were going to come out and do everything we can and have a great week of practice because we know what were up against.”
