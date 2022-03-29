CORPUS CHRISTI — With their backs to the wall and going against the wind in the second half Tuesday night, Victoria West just wouldn't be denied while winning its first area championship since 2015.
Junior Cami Patek's second-half goal proved to be the difference, while senior goalie Kassandra Persinger and the Warriors defense made that lead stand during West's 2-1 Class 5A girls soccer area playoff victory over District 32-5A champion Brownsville Porter at Cabaniss Soccer Complex.
The Warriors also avoided falling in the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
"It's great," said West coach Courtney Stoltenberg, whose team also snapped the Cowgirls' 15-match winning streak. "I'm definitely excited that we're having such a good postseason, particularly for our five seniors. The girls have improved every season and they have been working so hard every day in practice, so it's nice to see that we can implement it out here."
The Warriors (16-6-0) advance to the regional quarterfinals against District 31-5A champion McAllen at a time and date to be determined.
"It's incredible," said West senior Anneliese Covarrubias, who scored a first-half goal and assisted on Patek's game-winner Tuesday. "It's a good feeling. Overall, this season has been phenomenal and I've never been so proud to be on this team."
Patek's clutch goal came a little more than three minutes after the Cowgirls (23-3-1) had tied the score at one nearly 13 minutes into the second half.
Patek scored on a follow-shot to give West all the momentum it would need.
"It was huge," the junior Patek said. "It just shows that when the other team scores, we can come right back and do the same."
The Warriors earlier broke a scoreless tie with just one minute, 32 seconds before halftime. Covarrubias scored on a header following Patek's corner kick to give the Warriors that late first-half lead.
Persinger made three of her match-high seven saves in the first half. That included Persinger denying the Cowgirls' Edna Rodriguez from point-blank range a little more than 15 minutes into the match. She also made two more stellar saves within the first 10 minutes of the second half — one of which she slid off her knees to secure.
"She really kept us in this game," Stoltenberg said of Persinger. "She just made some incredible plays. She judged the ball so well and with the wind, it was so difficult. She's such a vocal leader for us and it was really awesome to see her step up and play like that."
Keenia Palacios' goal for Brownsville Porter leveled the score at one, but that momentum was short-lived.
Patek answered with her decisive goal just minutes later to help West regain the lead for good.
"The momentum flipped so quickly," said Stoltenberg, whose team also welcomed back senior standout forward Jaydn Rangel after she missed the first-round playoff win over La Joya Palmview with an injury. "We were so excited about regaining the lead. It showed that our girls can come back and they're not going to let down when something like that happens."
"This means so much to us," Patek said. " Everything that we've worked for is paying off and it's so great to see."
