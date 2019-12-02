University of Houston-Victoria senior Brody Patience has been honored with selection to the 2019 Academic All-America NAIA Men’s Soccer Team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Patience, a business major from Douglas, Isle of Man, has a 3.84 GPA and was named to the All-America first team as a forward. He is the third UHV student-athlete to garner first-team All-America accolades and the first from the men’s soccer team.
Emily Bergstrom was named to the All-America first team in 2012, and Ashley Winegeart was selected in 2014. Both were softball standouts for the Jaguars. Baseball player Chase Almendarez was selected to the second team in 2018, and softball player Michelle Revels was selected to the second team last year.
The teams are selected by CoSIDA members and recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Patience just completed his four-year career with Jaguars, where he has been named to the Red River Athletic Conference first team the last three years. He was also the 2019 RRAC Tournament MVP and was named all-tournament as well.
He helped guide the Jaguars to one of their most successful seasons this past year as the Jaguars finished the season 16-1-3 with a trip to the NAIA Opening Round. He led the team with 10 goals, 12 assists, 32 points, 48 shots, 30 shots on goal and five game-winning goals.
He is the Jaguars’ career leader in assists (20), points (68) and game-winning goals (9) and is second all-time in goals (24).
He was twice named the RRAC Offensive Player of the Week this past season and received the honor once last year.
Off the field, he was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete last season, is a three-time RRAC Scholar Athlete and has been recognized on the UHV President’s List and Dean’s List.
The men’s soccer first team had three 4.0 GPAs, and as a group, averaged a 3.93 GPA.
To be nominated for the award, student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games at the position listed on the nomination form must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 GPA on a 4.0 scale and must complete one full calendar year at their current school.
