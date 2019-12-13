University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer forward Brody Patience continues to reap postseason awards.
Patience became the second Jaguar in school history to be named to the NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America team on Wednesday. Patience was selected to the NAIA honorable mention team.
“Our coaching staff and players are extremely proud of Brody’s achievement this year,” said UHV men’s soccer coach Adrian Rgiby. “He’s worked hard and battled through injuries this year to earn the honor of All-American.
“Brody’s leadership and play on the field was instrumental in guiding the team to winning the RRAC regular and tournament championship. In the RRAC tournament, he led the team in the final with a goal and two assists. We’re so proud of Brody’s accomplishment and feel being All-American is well deserved.”
Patience, a senior from Douglas, Isle of Man, just completed his four-year career with Jaguars where he has been named to the Red River Athletic Conference first team the last three years. He was also the 2019 RRAC Tournament MVP and was named all-tournament as well.
He helped guide the Jaguars to one of their most successful seasons this past year as the Jaguars finished the season 16-1-3 with a trip to the NAIA Opening Round. He led the team with 10 goals, 12 assists, 32 points, 48 shots, 30 shots on goal and five game-winning goals.
He is the Jaguars' career leader in assists with 20, points (68) and game-winning goals (9), and is second all-time in goals with 24.
Nationally, he ranks 11th in Division I in total game winning goals (5), 14th in total assists (20), 15th in assists per game (0.630) and 16th in game winning goals per game (0.260).
He was twice named the RRAC Offensive Player of the Week this past season and received the honor once last year.
He joins Espen Hansen as the only other Jaguar to be named a NAIA All-American. Hansen was named to the honorable mention team in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.