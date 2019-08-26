University of Houston- Victoria head softball coach Lindsey Ortiz today announced the signing of Pearsall High School graduate Michaela Fernandez for the 2020 season.
Fernandez, who graduated this past year from Pearsall High School, helped guide the Lady Mavs to the bi-district playoffs and a runners-up finish in District 29-4A.
She was named the team’s co-offensive MVP this past season and earned recognition on the All-District 29-4A second team as an outfielder. This past season she compiled a .471 batting average with 30 RBI, eight doubles and 33 singles.
She was just as successful in the classroom where she was a member of the National Honor Society and finished in the top 15 percent of her class.
“When I toured the school everyone made me feel welcomed and like they were interested in me,” said Fernandez on making her commitment. “I am not just a number like in many other colleges. UHV feels like home to me.”
Fernandez plans to study marketing while attending UHV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.