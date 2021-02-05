Goalkeeper Trevor Seerden had been doing his job for West the entire night.
Facing a stout Corpus Christi Ray offense, Seerden kept the Warriors defense organized throughout the night and blocked every shot the Texans had on goal.
The breaking point came in the 68th minute when Ray earned a penalty kick with the game tied 0-0.
Seerden blocked the kick, and the follow-through from Ray’s Yunuem Rios, but in the chaos, Ray earned a second penalty kick that Pedro Rodriguez slotted home, giving Ray the eventual 1-0 victory.
“Trevor’s done a great job throughout the season,” said West head coach Hazael Avila. “He’s done what he’s supposed to do which is keep us in games. It’s just unfortunate that they got a second opportunity after he did so well on the first one.”
The loss drops West to 1-3-1 in District 29-5A after suffering three straight district losses.
But for the most part, the game was a tight affair.
Both teams had momentum swings throughout the first half. West worked on building attacking runs while Ray favored deep passes and quick counter attacks.
The two teams each had shots on goal but it remained scoreless at halftime.
“We’ll look at the film. We’ll break down it, but ultimately I think we outplayed them,” Avila said. “I think we had a better game. It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t come out with the win.”
In the second half, West remained mostly on the defensive. Ray’s offense continued applying pressure and earned several corner kicks and set pieces.
The possessions strung together and eventually resulted in the aforementioned penalty kicks.
With under 5 minutes to play, West made a series of pushes to fight for an equalizer, and Mateo Lauper had a free kick in the final minute that was on goal but landed in the arms of Ray’s keeper as the Texans came away with the victory.
“Obviously it’s not the result we wanted. It’s a hard one to swallow, but I think our team played really well,” Avila said.
“Even though we didn’t come out with the win, this is something we can build on, and that’s the thing we’ve been trying to preach to these guys. The way I think about it is if it takes two penalties in a row to beat us then we must be doing something right.”
