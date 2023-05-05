STERLINGTON, La. – Five UHV baseball players were recognized with the All-Conference honors announced by the Red River Athletic Conference on Thursday.
Haldemel Perez was the Jaguars' lone first-team selection. Hayden Leopold and Kaden Fikac each earned second-team honors. Raul Lopez was a Gold Glove honoree while Jose Jimenez Antonio was named a Champion of Character for his work in the community and classroom.
"These guys have done everything we've asked of them," said head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. "Those guys embody what we want in our program. I couldn't be prouder to see them be recognized like this."
In 40 games, Perez, of Camuy, Puerto Rico, cut down a conference-leading 17 runners as the Jaguars' primary catcher. The sophomore also hit seven home runs, which shares the team-lead with three others. He boasted a .970 fielding percentage behind home plate in the regular season. Perez also hit seven home runs to share the team-high with Fikac, Zach Lee and Ty Williams.
Fikac earned his first All-Conference honors as a designated hitter. The Victoria native enters the postseason with a .326 average at the plate and held a 10-game hitting streak from March 25-April 20. He also boasts .993 fielding average at first base in 143 attempts.
Leopold, a senior from Columbus, leads the starters with a .347 average in the regular season. His 50 hits are also a team-high mark this season. The second baseman carried a .983 fielding percentage on 223 chances in 40 games.
Lopez, a senior from El Paso, had a perfect fielding percentage on 94 chances with four assists as UHV's everyday center fielder.