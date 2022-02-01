Victoria West goalkeeper Kassandra Persinger hasn’t been called into action much.
In the first three games of District 29-5A, Persinger recorded three clean sheets. The Warriors outscored their opponents 30-0 in that time.
Persinger’s number was called in Tuesday’s clash with Flour Bluff.
She made nine saves as West won 3-0. Five of the nine saves came in the second half to preserve the Warriors’ spot in first place.
“This was the first game where I knew I would actually have to do something,” Persinger said. “I knew I could do it. I knew my defense had my back.”
West (6-2-0, 4-0-0) couldn’t help but be patient in the first 23 minutes.
Flour Bluff (3-8-0, 1-4-0) dominated possession and had three shots during that time to West’s two. Persinger made three saves during that stretch.
“Everyone’s ready to step up when they’re put on the spot,” said West coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “Whether they start on the field or off, they’re always read to step in whenever we need them. That’s all I can ask for and effort has never been an issue for this team.”
Once the Warriors settled down, they were able to play from the back.
Persinger’s clearance in the 25th minute sprang Briana Barnett, who in turn found Jaydn Rangel making a run up the middle. Rangel, fresh off a six-goal showing against East, calmly put the ball in the net.
A minute later, Skylar Shaffer doubled West’s lead by capitalizing on a turnover in the attacking third of the field.
“Once we got that first goal, we knew we could get more,” Rangel said. “If we could get one goal, we knew we could keep building. It took a little bit, but we ended up getting it.”
Rangel doubled her tally in the 62nd minute with a free kick from 23 yards out. It sealed the Warriors’ fourth win in a row to open district play.
“That was the nail in the coffin,” Stoltenberg said. “It’s hard to come back with three goals against you. We knew, even with two goals, (Flour Bluff) still had hope, still had breathing room. But to score that last one, I think that really made all the difference.”
The Warriors were nervous to start the game.
They knew Flour Bluff would be their toughest test of the season and the first few minutes confirmed it.
The win lifted West’s confidence after the pregame nerves.
“This is a boost of confidence,” Rangel said. “This is our first real challenge. We were not expecting a 3-0 win. We thought it would be neck and neck.”
