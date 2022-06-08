ROUND ROCK — Ryan Peterson was injured and unable to take the mound when Shiner advanced to the state tournament last season.

But Peterson had a chance to bring the Comanches a step closer to a state championship and he wasn’t about to miss out on the opportunity.

Peterson pitched a two-hitter to lead Shiner to a 3-0 Class 2A semifinal win over Garrison on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

The Comanches improved to 34-0 and moved into Thursday’s noon final against Valley Mills, a 4-3 winner over New Home.

The Bulldogs, who advanced to last year’s final, finished with a 31-8-1 record.

“I didn’t really know too much about them,” Peterson said. “I knew they could hit and I just wanted to go out there and pitch how I could pitch and be able to throw strikes.”

Peterson walked two, struck out 13 and allowed only two runners to reach second base.

“He did outstanding today, just an awesome job of commanding his pitches,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “It got him a lot of strikeouts and minimized a really good hitting baseball team to just a couple of hits. Early, he had a guy in scoring position and he worked his way out of it.”

Peterson gave up a single to Eli Compton to start the game, but the only other hit he surrendered was a one-out single to Alex Slowikowski that was just over the glove of a leaping second baseman Jace Moeller in the sixth inning.

“I knew coming in, their leadoff hitter was a pretty good hitter,” Peterson said. “I knew he could hit and I just let one over the plate and he got a hit. I didn’t let it startle me and came back and finished strong. After the first batter, I just wanted to throw strikes and I was pumping it.”

Shiner had six hits against Slowikowski and scored in the third inning.

Cale Shows led off with a single, went to second on a balk and to third on a single by Peterson. Peterson stole second and both runners scored an out later when Keenan Hailey doubled over the center fielder’s head.

“We came out again having another pitcher throwing a lot of junk,” Hailey said. “I knew the fastball was going to be there so that’s what I wanted to drive and I did it.

"You want to take the first pitch to see where the curveball is going to be at. You just go up there and have an at-bat. Swing at all the strikes you get. Don’t let the umpire dictate where you should go.”

Shiner missed an opportunity to add to its lead after loading the bases when Slowikoski struck out two batters.

“You always got to try and take advantage of what you have and their pitcher pitched himself out of a jam there,” Boedeker said. “We knew he was going to be tough throwing from the left side with a lot of off-speed.

"We were able to get a couple of clutch hits there when we needed them. Runs are hard to come by when you get here. You’ve just got to take advantage of the opportunities and we were able to scratch a few there.”

Shiner scored its final run in the sixth when Bryce Nerada reached on an error, and courtesy runner Hunter Knight went to second on a groundout and scored on a single by Carson Scheutte.

“Coming here last year they found out what it’s about and the environment itself,” Boedeker said. “I was really proud of their focus. That’s what we stressed in practice this week is to focus on what’s in front of you and not what’s all around you and just play the game.”

Peterson retired 13 of the final 15 batters, and had a strikeout in every inning.

“Last year, we couldn’t come out here and compete,” he said. “This year, we came out here and got it done and now we want to win a state championship.”

Boedeker knows it will take more of the same to bring home a fifth state title.

“It will be the same approach,” he said. “We’ve got to have good at-bats and not be satisfied. We have to come back and go to work again tomorrow with the same philosophy. We’ve got to pitch well, play good defense and find a way to score a couple of runs.”

Class 2A Semifinal

Shiner 3, Garrison 0

Garrison 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Shiner 002 001 x — 3 6 1

W: Ryan Peterson. L: Alex Slowikowski. Highlights: (G) Eli Compton 1-for-3, A. Slowikowski 1-for-2. (S) Peterson 7 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 13 K, 1-for-4. R; Keenan Hailey 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Carson Schuette 1-for-2, RBI; Cale Shows 1-for-2, R. Records: Garrison 31-8-1; Shiner 34-0.