SHINER — Ryan Peterson was able to kick for Shiner during the football season.
But as the Comanches began their playoff run toward a second consecutive state championship, Peterson was anxious to play a bigger role.
Peterson tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during the baseball playoffs, and was undergoing physical therapy at the time.
But Peterson talked his way into the lineup in the secondary and intercepted a pass in Shiner’s 47-12 win over Hawley in the championship game.
“I just wanted to be out there with them,” Peterson said. “It looked like fun and I hated missing out on it. The question my physical therapist asked is, ‘How stupid would you feel if you hurt it again?’ I wore a brace when I was playing and I felt secure.”
Daniel Boedeker coaches Peterson in football and baseball, and wasn’t surprised with the junior's desire to play.
Peterson went 10-0 on the mound and hit .387, scored 41 runs and stole 32 bases during his sophomore season to help lead Shiner to its first state tournament appearance since 2004.
Peterson was named Most Valuable Player of the Advocate’s all-area team in the process.
Peterson has been cleared to pitch for the Comanches, who open the season Monday at Hallettsville.
“I definitely see his velocity has picked up already, just rehabbing and strengthening his shoulder,” Boedeker said. “I think he feels really good about where he is. I know we’re going to get the bulldog mentality out of him. That’s one thing that really impresses me about him is just the type of competitor he is. We’re looking forward to him having another good year.”
Peterson suffered the elbow injury while pitching in the bi-district playoffs. He was able to continue to be the designated hitter through the state tournament.
Instead of undergoing Tommy John surgery, which would have kept him out longer, Peterson elected to have the ligament reattached and wear a brace.
“I feel stronger than last year,” Peterson said. “That rehab with the physical therapist was good. I did exercises working on my shoulder and my back and getting stronger and taking strain off the elbow.”
Playing football and basketball allowed Peterson to prepare for the baseball season.
“It helped him stay in shape,” Boedeker said. “He’ll be able to come out here and it won’t be that far. We’ll just have to make sure that we monitor his arm and he’ll be ready to go.”
Peterson began throwing a baseball in November, and was back on the mound in December.
“I think they talked about having a pitch limit,” he said. “I’ll still be able to pitch and do what I do. I was at 80 percent in December, and started letting go in January.”
Boedeker has no plans to rush Peterson, and will be cautious whenever he pitches.
“We want to take care of him and make sure that he’s good to go,” Boedeker said. “Obviously, when he comes out, he’ll be on a pitch count. Maybe a little less than he normally would earlier in the season. We’re definitely going to take it one appearance at a time with him, and get him to progress to where he’s feeling really good about himself.”
Class 2A
Shiner’s bid for a fifth state championship ended in a 14-1 loss to New Deal in the state semifinal game.
The last area team to win a state championship was Flatonia in 2016.
Shiner is among a number of area teams hoping to end the title drought this season.
“The seniors played a really big part for us last season,” said junior Ryan Peterson. “I think we can build our team up and when district comes around, we’ll make a run.”
The Comanches return four starters and will look to improve as they prepare for district play.
“There are definitely some holes that we’re going to have to fill from some of the guys we lost last year,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We feel pretty good about the young group that we have coming up. It’s going to take some time to get them going and give people opportunities and hope somebody can step in and replace those guys.”
Shiner won’t have to look far for competition, as District 28-2A foe Weimar returns eight starters.
The Wildcats went through a coaching change just before the season with Charles Henke replacing Ray Ramos, who resigned.
Henke was an assistant under Jon Wunderlich, who led Weimar to five state championships from 1996 to 2003.
“The players have been really, really positive,” Henke said. “The big thing has been the style, the terminology and the way I talk and how I reference certain things. There are some guys out there who have more than usual baseball time and that helps. The main thing is them getting used to my terminology and some of the things that we expect."
The Wildcats will have pitching depth and experience at almost every position.
“I know most of them because Brady (Henke, Charles’ son) is on that team so I watched them play last year,” Charles Henke said. “I know what they are, where they’ve been playing and what they’re comfortable with.”
Falls City advanced to the regional quarterfinals last season and returns seven starters.
“I’m excited about this group,” said Falls City coach Will Gates. “It’s probably the biggest group I’ve had returning since I’ve been here so the expectation level is pretty high.”
Gates has no doubt the playoff experience the Beavers gained last season will be an asset.
“These four seniors who have started for me since they were freshmen just play well together and work hard and they come to work every day,” he said. “What we preach is to put the ball in play, play good defense and throw strikes and that’s what we pride ourselves on doing.”
Falls City ousted Refugio in the area round last season, and the Bobcats will have to find replacements at a number of positions.
“We have a bunch of kids who have opportunities to step up and fill roles and that’s what we’re going to need,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “We’re going to have to have a lot of guys step up and play at a high level.”
Refugio returns Jordan Kelley, an all-state player who was the Utility Player of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team.
“We bring back Jordan, who I feel like without a doubt is one of the best players in the area,” Kay said. “He’s going to be a four-year starter for us and he does everything. The thing he’s probably the best at is his leadership qualities. We’re going to depend heavily on him like we have.”
Other regional contenders include Flatonia, Mason, Johnson City and Evadale.
“We know it’s definitely going to be tough with the teams we played last year in the playoffs that we’re familiar with,” Boedeker said. “They had a lot of young kids who are back and our district is the same way and should be even tougher. We’ve definitely got our work cut out for us and our kids realize that.”
Class 3A
Connor Zaruba has a single goal for his senior season at Yoakum.
“We want to get a lot of wins, get in the playoffs and just keep winning,” Zaruba said.
The Bulldogs are coming off their second regional semifinal appearance in the last three years and have the capability of making another playoff run.
Yoakum must make up for the loss of Staton Pakebusch, the Offensive Player of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team, but have a number of returnees.
“We have to build on last year,” said Yoakum coach Karl Saenz. “What we preach to the kids is you have to compete every day. If we compete and just play our game, I think we’re going to be fine.”
Yoakum has considerable depth on the mound led by Zaruba, the Pitcher of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team. He’ll be joined by Slayde Rice, Julian Estrada, Tre Robbins and Brayden Goode, a transfer from Victoria West.
“We’ve got a lot of pitchers and a lot of good arms,” Zaruba said. “We’ve got a good pitching staff and we can hit the ball. We have to stay together as a team, keep winning and hitting the ball.”
The Bulldogs wouldn’t mind another shot at Bishop, which eliminated them last season and in 2019. The key could be finding the best combination to put on the field.
“We’re heavy on pitching this year and we have a lot of speed in the outfield,” Saenz said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces this year. We’ve just got to find the right nine.”
Class 4A
Jacob Clay came to El Campo to become the baseball head coach from Brock with athletic director and head football coach Chad Worrell.
Clay led Brock to an undefeated district championship last season before advancing to the state semifinals.
Clay has been impressed by what he’s seen from the Ricebirds, who advanced to the area playoffs last season.
“We’ve got a lot of good baseball players, that’s for sure,” he said.
El Campo returns six starters, including pitcher Brock Rod and pitcher/catcher/infielder Dean Poenitzsch, who was the Newcomer of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team as a freshman.
“I think we’ll be very, very athletic,” Clay said. “That kind of fits my style of ball. We should be able to pitch and play defense with the best of them.”
Clay expects the Ricebirds to put pressure on their opponents.
“We’ll be aggressive,” he said, “calculated, but aggressive.”
