The Sundowners League was the last league to complete its 2021-22 season with a Jackpot Night to give every team a last chance at winning a little money. Nick Picard was on his game with three clean games for the night. He rolled individuals of 238, 279, and 236 for an impressive 753 series with 27 strikes. The middle game he struck the first 8 frames before a nine pin count stopped his bid for a 300.
Two other bowlers also broke the 700 mark with Jacob Silgero scoring the second high total with games of 248, 200, and 268 for a 716 in a 25 strike night. Three open frames in the second game hurt his set. A third bowler, Cody Hammack also broke 700 with games of 234, 224, and 252 for a 710 on 24 strikes. Four open frames in the set brought his total down. No other bowler broke the 650 mark but breaking the 250 high game were Wood Wood (279) and Glenn Mason (253).
Terri Mason was high for the women with a 212 high game contributing towards a 555.
With the Century Lanes being closed for renovations, bowlers will have to take a break until around the second week in June before enjoying the new improvements.
There is a Summer league schedule ready to go when the lanes reopen. The Tuesday Funtappers is scheduled to meet on May 24 at 7 p.m. for an organization meeting. Contact Cecilia Wilson at 361-572-9359 or Trent Blake at 361-484-2340 for more information. On Thursday May 26 the Rolling Thunder Summer league will meet at 7:00 pm. Contact people are Madison Gibson 361-484-5365 or Trent Blake. On Saturdays the Young & Restless League, which will have a roster of 2 Youths and 2 Adults will meet on June 11 at 1 p.m. Contact people are Justin Shoup 361-212-1482 or Trent Blake.
Twenty Local Youth bowlers will journey to San Antonio for the State Tournament in June, good luck to them.
On the PBA Tour, Kyle Troup repeated as the KIA PBA Playoffs winner by defeating Tommy Jones 3 games to 1 in the best of three Championship round. Troup, who won close to $500,000 last year, was unable to win this year until the KIA Playoff started and he averaged 245.83 in six game to reach the finals. Troup won the first two games 217-184 and 276-257 before Jones found the right ball for the right lane and won 279-201. With his father Guppy cheering him on from the stands, Kyle rolled the front 10 strikes in the fourth game and was looking for an extra $10,000 bonus for a 300 game but left the 6-10 on the 11th ball to win 288-222. The victory earned Troup $100,000 and a second WWE Wrestling Championship belt. Jones won $50,000 and with several TV Final matches to his credit also had a great season.
The CBS Sports network will televise the PBA Tour Finals on June 4-5, Saturday-Sunday at 2:00 pm local time.
With no league competition for the next three weeks, I will take a two week break from writing. I hope to have good news about local bowlers in the Texas State Tournaments in my next column.
SUNDOWNERS League Champions HOT DOGS & DONUTS with roster members Michael Conchola, Justin Tweedle, Christine Speer, Scott Snow, T.J. Mooney, Justin Shoup, and Jace Speer. Women: T. Mason 212-555; C. Speer 518; L. Hammack 203-518; J. McNary 506; A. Adames 200-504; Men: N. Picard 279-753; J. Silgero 268-716; C. Hammack 252-710; D. Hale 242-644; S. Dickinson 227-639; W. Wood 279-635; G. Mason 253-630; D. Reissig 232-628; R. Lyman 230-623; D. Knowlan 236-618; T.J. Mooney 618; S. Zeplin 235-617; J. Matson 616; L. Hall 226-614; A. Rester 606; R. Mejia 598; M. Flores 227-594; M. Stacy 594; A. Adames 594; D. Matthews 226-592; B. Mayfield 583; S. Kocian 577; M. Unger 574; M. Brown 568; J. Longoria 565; J. Bryant 563; J. Shoup 558; JD Villalobos 224-557; CAPTAIN’S NO-TAP League Champions DE TAR BABES with members Bobbie Long, Janet Lambrecht, and Billye Jo Mathiew
