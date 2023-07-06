For two days out of the week, a handful of Crossroads community members flock to the Victoria College Sports Center in the mid-mornings.
No, they aren’t college students, but adults, some even in their 80s, who are a part of the college’s Academy of Lifelong Learning program, a membership-based organization that offers classes and social activities for “continued intellectual and personal growth.”
Since its inception, one class has stood out as a member favorite — pickleball, a class which teaches members how to play the fastest-growing sport in America, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
“The need is there,” Marisol Johnson, the Academy of Lifelong Learning Program Specialist said about the class. “We fill our beginner pickleball class every single time when registration opens within a couple of hours at the most. It’s full.”
There are two levels to the class, which is offered in the summer, fall and spring. A beginner level is offered for those wanting to learn the sport, and an experienced level is offered for those more comfortable on the court.
Although they don’t have permanent courts at the college, the members set up a portable net on 44x20 foot courts outlined in tape in the basketball gym before every class.
Similar to tennis, the sport can be played in singles and doubles, and a point is won when your opponent fails to hit the ball over the net inside the regulation line.
However, there are some key differences between the two sports, like the equipment used and the size of the playing areas.
“I think with pickleball, it’s a sport that you can easily learn,” said Alexander Aguero, the Sports Tourism Manager for the City of Victoria’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“The court itself is smaller so you’re not running as much (as in tennis), but the intensity and the competitive level is just as high as any other sport, so I think that's what people really like about it,” he added.
Many participating in the classes at the college often go to the Victoria Youth Sports Complex, where there are six courts available for the public to play on.
"We do have an active group of members that do play a lot, probably almost everyday in the morning," Aguero said.
They were installed in 2020, after community members advocated with the recreation department for space to play the growing sport.
Two indoor courts with permanent lines are also available for members of the YMCA at the Golden Crescent.
Surge in popularity
Pickleball, which name is derived from a “pickle boat,” was invented in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Wash.,
Although the sport has had a loyal following since its beginnings, it wasn’t until recently that it gained nation-wide intrigue.
From August 2021 to August 2022 an estimated 36.5 million played pickleball, which contributed to a 158.6% increase in popularity over the past three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
Brandon Mackie, co-founder of Pickleheads, a pickleball-dedicated website showing court locations across the country, thinks the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 were the catalyst for the boom.
“With the pandemic, one of our theories is that pickleball went from an indoor sport to an outdoor sport. Suddenly people started playing it over tennis courts out at public parks,” Mackie said.
“Pickleball was perfect for the pandemic because you can social distance,” he added. “It was a social sport so you can socialize responsibly, and I think that was what took it to a whole new growth trajectory.”
Continuing the growth
Here in Victoria, even though the sport has made strides in the past, Aguero thinks the city can still contribute even more to the growth.
From recreational leagues to starting round robin tournaments, there is a lot he thinks can be done.
However, he knows that the more participants means the more courts that will be needed.
That's why it is his hope that the city can open up playing areas for the public.
“I do want to grow the sport," he said. "I would like to have more courts. If it’s either outdoor courts or hopefully in the future to work on any facilities getting built."