VANDERBILT — Trey Olivares has been biding his time.
The Yoakum junior has been practicing the last few weeks waiting for his time to shine.
Olivares delivered a go-ahead two-run, pinch-hit single in the sixth inning of a 4-2 win over Industrial. Yoakum trailed 2-1 entering the inning before Tre Robbins’ single tied the game at 2-2.
“I just had confidence up there,” Olivares said. “I knew what my job was and I needed it up there. No pressure up there. Just everyday work.”
Yoakum coach Karl Saenz has seen the work his junior has put in over the last couple of weeks.
During that time, he told Olivares this moment would come.
It helped him stay calm as he came in to hit for Austin Sherrer at the bottom of the order for the 10th-ranked Bulldogs (18-2, 10-0).
“Every game, somebody new steps up,” Saenz said. “With Trey, we talked about this about a week ago at practice. He works his butt off every day. I said, ‘Trey, your time is coming. You’re gonna win a game for us.’ Sure enough, he did. Like I said, he works his butt off at practice.”
After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, Yoakum saw Industrial (10-8, 6-4) rally for two runs on an error by Slayde Rice.
It was the second consecutive game the Bulldogs had to rally from behind after overcoming a five-run deficit to beat Columbus 9-6 on Friday.
“We’ve done that all year,” Saenz said. “We work on situations like that in practice. We work with two outs, runners on second and third to win the game. These guys have fun. We play to the last out.”
Rice atoned for the error by allowing just two hits and striking out one to pick up the save for the Bulldogs.
His performance followed an 11-strikeout performance by senior left-hander Brayden Goode, who picked up the win. He allowed two runs on three hits.
“I always think I’m the best up there. That’s the mentality we have,” Rice said. “That’s how I feel I am up there.”
The loss for Industrial snapped a two-game winning streak that had the Cobras a game ahead of Columbus in fourth place in District 28-3A.
Now the Cobras hope to lean on the experience from the close game to hopefully seal a playoff spot in the coming weeks.
Industrial managed two hits in the final two innings, but Braxton Warren got caught way off third on a single in the sixth inning and was tagged out, ending the threat.
It was a chance to salvage some momentum.
“We’re right there. We’re this close,” said Industrial coach Mike Medina. “One inning got us. They put the ball in play and we struggled with the third out of that inning. I hope this group of boys truly understands how close we are.”
District 28-3A
Yoakum 4, Industrial 2
Yoakum 001 003 0 — 4 9 1
Industrial 002 000 0 — 2 5 1
W: Brayden Goode. L: Clay Martin. Highlights: (Y) Connor Zaruba 2-for-3, 1 R; Ethan Franklin 2-for-4, 1 RBI; Trey Olivares 1-for-1, 2 RBI; Goode 5.0 IP, 11 K; (I) Braxton Warren 2-for-3. Records: Yoakum 18-2, 10-0. Industrial 10-9, 6-4.
