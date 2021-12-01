The Victoria College men’s basketball team dropped its Region XIV conference opener to Tyler Junior College at home on Wednesday.
The Pirates (0-5, 0-1) fell to the Apaches 81-62 despite holding a 35-31 advantage at halftime.
VC led 52-50 with 13:35 left in the second half before the Apaches went on a 10-0 run over the next three minutes. Tyler outscored the Pirates 21-10 to close the game.
Freshman Ezra McKee (Wooster, Ohio) led VC with 15 points and freshman Kaelon Harkema (Louisville, Ky.) added 14.
The Pirates travel to No. 2-ranked Kilgore on Saturday to continue conference play.
