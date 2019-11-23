Bossier Parish Community College pulled away from Victoria College in the second half to take an 81-70 victory Saturday at the Sports Center.
The game was tied at 31 at halftime before the Cavaliers (4-2) scored 50 points in the second half en route to the victory.
Brycen Thomas from Humble came off the bench to lead the Pirates (0-4) with 17 points and Kenyatis Turner from Corpus Christi King had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Victoria College will return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it visits No. 1-ranked Ranger College.
