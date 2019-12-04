CARTHAGE - The Victoria College Pirates fell in their Region XIV opener Wednesday night 100-64 to the 17th-ranked Panola College Ponies.
Jacob Brown (San Marcos) led the Pirates (0-6, 0-1) with 20 points, while teammate Kenyatis Turner (Corpus Christi King) added 11.
Panola College improved to 10-2 and 2-0.
Victoria College will return to action Saturday when they host Trinity Valley Community College in a Region XIV game at 2 p.m. at the Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.