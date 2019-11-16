RANGER – Victoria College lost a pair of games in its National Junior College Athletic Association debut.
The Pirates fell 97-92 to Weatherford College on Friday night, and dropped a 110-60 decision to No. 2 Ranger College on Saturday.
Brycen Thomas scored 25 points and Jacob Brown added 23 points and 12 assists to lead Victoria College against Weatherford.
Thomas scored 18 points and Devin Neil had 14 for the Pirates against Ranger.
Victoria College will make its home debut at 5 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Ranger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.