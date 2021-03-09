Victoria College fell to No. 11 Panola College 25-12, 25-18, 25-18 in a Region XIV East Division volleyball match Monday night at VC’s Sports Center.
The Pirates fall to 2-9 after facing their third NJCAA Top 20 team in four days.
Ryndee Weishuhn had six kills and five digs for VC. Valerie De La Fuente and Victoria West grad Michaela Willborn each had nine assists. Makenzie Gerlach posted 15 digs and Isabella Dominguez added 13.
VC next plays Wharton County Junior College at noon Wednesday at VC's Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.