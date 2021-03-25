BOSSIER CITY, La. — Despite having three players score in double figures, Victoria College lost 101-83 to Bossier Parish Community College in a Region XIV East Division basketball game Wednesday night.
VC (5-8) were led by Jordan Wallace, who had 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Tariq Aman followed with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, six assists and four rebounds. Miles Macadory had 14 points and four 3-pointers.
The Pirates next play Panola College in a Region XIV East Division game at 3 p.m. Saturday at VC's Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.