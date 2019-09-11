LAREDO – The Victoria College Pirates dropped to 5-5 on the season with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 non-conference loss Tuesday night to the Laredo College Palominos.
The Pirates were led by Ryndee Weishuhn (Columbus), who had eight kills and a .381 kill percentage. Brooke Oney (Crosby) and Pilar Garcia (Pasadena Memorial) each had five kills. Valerie De La Fuente (Mission Veterans Memorial) posted 14 assists and seven digs.
The Pirates return to action Friday and Saturday at the Lee College Invitational in Baytown. VC will face Mountain View College at 1 p.m. on Friday and return to the court at 3 p.m. for a match against Cedar Valley College. On Saturday, the Pirates will play Allen County Community College at 9 a.m. and Panola College at 1 p.m.
