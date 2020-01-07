The Paris Junior College Dragons improved to 7-7 overall and 2-3 in Region XIV play Monday night with a 110-81 victory over Victoria College.
The Pirates fell to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in Region XIV games. They were led by Kenyatis Turner (Corpus Christi King), who had 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting and eight rebounds. Jacob Brown (San Marcos) followed with 21 points and six assists.
Victoria College will return to Region XIV action Wednesday at Navarro College.
