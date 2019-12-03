RANGER — The top-ranked Ranger College Rangers defeated the Victoria College Pirates for a third time this season 104-49 on Tuesday night.
Victoria College (0-5) was led by Mikael Garza (Lubbock Coronado) and Brycen Thomas (Humble), who each scored 11 points. Lucas DeLeon (Corpus Christi St. John Paul II) scored 10 points.
Ranger College improved to 12-0.
The Pirates will travel to Carthage on Wednesday to face the 17th-ranked Panola College Ponies (9-2) at 7:30 p.m.
