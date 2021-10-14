For the second time this month, Victoria College rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a five-set victory over a Region XIV opponent.
The Pirates lost the first two sets Thursday night against Coastal Bend College, 25-16, 25-19, before taking the next two sets by identical 25-19 scores and winning the fifth set 15-7 to defeat the Cougars at VC’s Sports Center.
Makenzie Gerlach had 13 kills for the Pirates. Maddison Heibel tallied 27 assists and Justice Gabaldon added 19. Isabella Dominguez had a team-best 28 digs.
VC, which upset Trinity Valley Community College in similar fashion on Oct. 1, improved to 9-18 and 2-10 in Region XIV play.
The Pirates will try to reach 10 wins for the first time in school history when they play Panola College at 6 p.m. Tuesday
