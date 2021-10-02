Victoria College came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Trinity Valley Community College 3-2 (7-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11) and capture its first Region XIV volleyball victory of the season Friday night at VC’s Sports Center.
Makenzie Gerlach recorded a career-high 16 kills and added six digs for the Pirates, who improved to 8-14 overall and 1-6 in Region XIV games. Maddison Heibel had 18 assists and four digs, and Addison Amick posted 19 digs and three service aces.
Trinity Valley CC fell to 14-9 and 3-5.
The Pirates resume Region XIV action at 6 p.m. Monday at Wharton County JC.
