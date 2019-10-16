Following is the poll for the 22nd Annual Region XIV Basketball Conference Media Tipoff:
Men’s Poll
East Zone
1. Tyler (10) 117
2. Navarro (2) 90
3. Trinity Valley 73
4. Kilgore (1) 63
5. Panola 38
6. Bossier Parish 36
7. Paris 15
South Zone
1. Angelina (5) 108
2. Blinn (3) 94
3. Lamar State-Port Arthur (3) 90
4. Jacksonville (2) 58
5. Lee 51
6. Coastal Bend 26
7. Victoria 15
(first-place votes in parenthesis)
Not voting: Victoria
