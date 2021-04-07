BOERNE — The Victoria College Pirates signed Boerne defensive specialist/libero Addison Amick to a national letter-of-intent Wednesday.
The 5-foot-6 Amick was a first-team All-District 28-4A selection last season after recording a team-high 374 digs (17.8 per match) and 41 service aces.
“I chose to play at VC because the team, coaches and all-around feel of the school were a great match for me,” Amick said. “College volleyball was a dream as soon as I first got my hands on a ball. Now that I’ve reached it, it feels surreal.”
The Pirates recently concluded the COVID-delayed season and have already started preparations for the 2021 season which begins in August.
“I am super excited to begin,” Amick said. “I can’t wait to get back in season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.