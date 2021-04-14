KATY — Victoria College signed Katy Taylor middle blocker Kennedy Willoughby to a volleyball letter-of-intent Wednesday,
The 5-foot-10 Willoughby had 15 blocks and 41 kills last season en route to earning District 19-6A honorable mention honors. She was also an academic all-district selection.
“I chose Victoria College because it’s fairly close to home,” Willoughby said. “When I went there for tryouts, I loved the environment and energy the team had. I am so grateful for this opportunity to play. I’m so excited to start my college career in Victoria.”
