ROCKFORD, Ill. — Victoria College began the 2021 volleyball season by winning two of four matches in the McHenry County College Tournament over the weekend.
The Pirates opened the tournament Friday with a 25-16, 25-18, 26-24 loss to Joliet Junior College. Anisa Martinez had five kills to lead VC. Maddison Heibel tallied a team-high 17 assists and 13 digs.
John A. Logan College held off the Pirates 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 in the second game. Mikela Mireles recorded 10 kills for the Pirates. Heibel had 14 assists and 11 digs.
VC rallied to win two matches on Saturday. Miyah White posted eight kills and Mireles added seven as VC beat Lake Land College 25-16, 25-12, 25-23. Isabela Dominguez had four service aces.
The Pirates concluded the tournament by defeating Elgin Community College 25-8, 25-17, 25-12. Kennedy Willoughby had nine kills and four blocks and Heibel added 14 assists.
VC next plays a non-conference match against Ranger College at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Beeville.
