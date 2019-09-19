SAN ANTONIO — The Victoria College Pirates finished non-conference play Thursday night with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 victory over the Coastal Bend College Cougars at the Cornerstone High School gym.
Marianna Romero (San Antonio Warren) celebrated her homecoming by posting 21 digs and six service aces to lead the Pirates, who improved to 7-8 in their first season competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Ryndee Weishuhn (Columbus) had 11 kills for VC and teammate Valerie De La Fuente (Mission Veterans Memorial) had 18 assists and seven digs.
Coastal Bend College saw its season record drop to 10-8.
The Pirates will make their Region XIV debut Tuesday when they travel to play Tyler Junior College in at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.