CARTHAGE — Victoria College lost 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 in a Region XIV East Division match to No. 15 ranked Panola College on Thursday.
Mikela Mireles had seven kills and six digs.
Victoria West grad Michaela Willborn posted 14 assists and six digs.
Alexandria Baker-Cooper recorded six kills, Valerie De La Fuente had 11 assists and Isabela Dominguez added 10 digs.
Victoria College falls to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in East Division play
Saturday’s match against Blinn College has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. VC’s next scheduled match is against Costal Bend College at 6 p.m. Thursday in Beeville.
