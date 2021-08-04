The Victoria College Pirates announced their 2021 volleyball schedule Tuesday.
The Pirates, who began preseason practices Monday, will open the season at the McHenry County College Tournament in Crystal Lake, Ill., on Aug. 20-21.
Victoria College will have nine home matches. The Pirates’ home opener will be against Wharton County Junior College on Sept. 2. Six of VC’s last 10 NJCAA Region XIV matches will be at home.
Following is the Pirates’ 2021 schedule (* - Region XIV match):
· Aug. 20-21 – at McHenry County College Tournament, Crystal Lake, Ill.
· Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m. – vs. Ranger College, Beeville
· Aug. 27, 4:30 p.m. – vs. Frank Phillips College, Beeville
· Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m. – vs. North Central Texas College, Beeville
· Aug. 31, 6 p.m. – at Trinity Valley CC, Athens*
· Sept. 2, 6 p.m. – vs. Wharton County JC, VC Sports Center*
· Sept. 3, 10 a.m. – vs. Temple College, Brenham
· Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m. – vs. Western Texas College, Brenham
· Sept. 4, 10 a.m. – vs. Clarendon College, Brenham
· Sept. 4, 2:30 p.m. – vs. New Mexico JC, Brenham
· Sept. 7, 6 p.m. – at Blinn College, Brenham*
· Sept. 9, 6 p.m. – vs. Navarro College, VC Sports Center*
· Sept. 14, 6 p.m. – at Coastal Bend College, Beeville*
· Sept. 16, 6 p.m. – at Panola College, Carthage*
· Sept. 24, 6 p.m. – Lee College, VC Sports Center*
· Sept. 28, 6 p.m. – Tyler JC, VC Sports Center*
· Oct. 1, 6 p.m. – Trinity Valley CC, VC Sports Center*
· Oct. 5, 6 p.m. – at Wharton County JC, Wharton*
· Oct. 7, 6 p.m. – Blinn College, VC Sports Center*
· Oct. 12, 6 p.m. – at Navarro College, Corsicana*
· Oct. 14, 6 p.m. – Coastal Bend College, VC Sports Center*
· Oct. 19, 6 p.m. – Panola College, VC Sports Center*
· Oct. 21, 6 p.m. – VC Alumni, VC Sports Center
· Oct. 26, 6 p.m. – at Lee College, Baytown*
· Oct. 28, 6 p.m. – at Tyler JC, Tyler*
· Nov. 3-6 – Region XIV Tournament
