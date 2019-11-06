Victoria College defeated North American University 122-83 in a men’s exhibition basketball game Wednesday night at Victoria College’s Sports Center.
Freshman guard Jacob Brown (San Marcos) led the Pirates with 26 points, including four 3-pointers.
Four other VC players scored in double digits.
Sophomore guard/forward Brandon Keno (San Antonio East Central) had 21 points and seven rebounds, freshman guard Lucas De Leon (Corpus Christi John Paul II) tossed in 19 points, freshman guard Brycen Thomas (Humble) added 18 points and freshman guard/forward Kentayis Turner (Corpus Christi King) posted 11 points.
Victoria College, which competes in Region XIV of the National Junior College Athletic Association, will open the season Nov. 15 when it faces Weatherford College in a 5 p.m. contest in Ranger.
