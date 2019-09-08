IRVING – The Victoria College Pirates won two matches Friday at the DAC Fall Classic at North Lake College.
The Pirates (4-3) defeated Cedar Valley College 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 behind 14 kills from Pilar Garcia, of Pasadena Memorial, and 11 from Ryndee Weishuhn, of Columbus. Valerie De La Fuente, of Mission Veterans Memorial, and Natalie Leal, of Los Fresnos, each had 17 assists, and Marianna Romero, of San Antonio Warren, tallied 17 digs.
VC later swept Mountain View College 25-15, 25-21, 25-17. Weishuhn had six kills, and Garcia added five. Leal posted 10 assists, and Romero had nine digs.
