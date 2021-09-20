BRENHAM — Victoria College won three straight matches at the Blinn College Invitational before falling in five sets to Coastal Bend College.
On Friday, Ryndee Weishuhn had 12 kills and Mikela Mireles added eight as VC downed Brookhaven College 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18). Maddison Heibel recorded 34 kills and seven digs. Addison Amick had 18 digs.
The Pirates swept College of DuPage (Ill.) 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-1) behind Mireles' 11 kills. Heibel had 22 assists. Amick posted 14 digs and Julia Morris added 10.
On Saturday, VC captured its third straight victory by defeating Dallas College-Eastfield 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 25-13).
The Pirates (7-12) ended the tournament with a 3-2 loss (25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11) to Coastal Bend College. Weishuhn had 13 kills, Miyah White added 11 and Makenzie Gerlach had 10. Heibel tallied 27 assists and six digs. Amick finished with 26 digs.
VC plays Lee College in a Region XIV match at 6 p.m. Friday at the VC Sports Center.
