Marisa Rosales was confident taking the circle on Saturday.
Despite only being a sophomore, Rosales knew she had what it took to put in a good performance.
"My mindset today was just to keep the ball down, make my pitches and let my defense take care of me," Rosales said. "I know we have a strong enough defense that they can help me out so I just wanted to let them go to work."
Victoria West (12-4-1, 7-2) was taking on Flour Bluff (8-6-1, 6-3) in an important District 29-5A game. The two teams came into the meeting tied for second place in district and a game back of Corpus Christi Carroll for the district lead.
Rosales pitched 7 innings, striking out four and allowing one run in a 3-1 victory for the Warriors. West now sits alone as the No. 2 team in district.
"It was a huge win for us," Rosales said. "It just cements us as one of those top teams and allows us to put space between us and Flour Bluff. I'm just glad that we kept fighting.
It took until the third inning for the first run to come across for either team. After a double by Lilly Chavez, Christine Wenske hit a grounder to the Flour Bluff third baseman, who overthrew the ball to first base, allowing Chavez to score.
The Warriors added another run in the bottom of the fourth, as Daizie Fuentez brought in Alexis James on a sac bunt after James led off the inning with a triple.
"We got enough runs today but it was really the defense that made the biggest difference," said West head coach Jody Thompson. "I said last night that our defense has to have our pitchers back, and everyone out there in the field did. It goes back to the character of the girls and them saying 'coach we got got you, we got it.'
"They didn't just tell me, but they showed me today. They knew there were certain players hurt but they stepped up and did an outstanding job defensively. It's probably the best defensive game we've had."
The Hornets grabbed a run back in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Jade Moreno, but West was again able to respond. Josie Balderaz came off the bench cold to hit a double, driving in James and giving the Warriors an insurance run.
"My teammates had told me before hand to wait for the outside pitch," Balderaz said. "Her first two pitches were inside but I waited and when she gave me a pitch to hit I took advantage of it."
Rosales allowed a single in the top of the seventh, but was able to get out of the inning on a 6-3 groundout after Serena Juarez faced over 10 pitches in the games last at bat.
The Warriors have faced injuries in the last week, but managed to win two out of three against teams that are competing for playoff spots.
"We have so much toughness on this team," Balderaz said. "That's why we've been winning so much and that's why we are able to push through adversity. We've been to the trainers and we're getting icepacks, but we know that's not an excuse and we're trying to win."
District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, Flour Bluff 1
Bluff: 000 001 0 - 1 8 2
West: 001 101 x - 3 7 0
W: Marisa Rosales. L: Jade Moreno. Highlights: (FB) Jade Moreno 6 IP, 9 SO, 7 H, 2 ER, 2-for-3, RBI, 2B; Serena Juarez 2-for-4; Sophie Campbell 1-for-2; Bella Perez, 1-for-3, R; (W) Marisa Rosales 7 IP, 4 SO, 1 ER, 8 H; Alexis James 3-for-3, 3B, 2B, 2 R; Josie Balderaz 1-for-1, RBI, 2B; Lilly Chavez 2-for-3, 2B, R; Daizie Fuentez 0-for-2, RBI; Records: Flour Bluff 8-6-1, 6-3; West 12-4-1, 7-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.