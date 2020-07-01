YOAKUM – Hallettsville’s Kyler Chovanec could sense the eyes upon him as he approached the batting cage at Bulldog Field.
But Chovanec did his best to keep his mind on his approach at the plate.
“You’re going to get a little bit of that,” Chovanec said. “You try not to think about that. You just try to go out there and do your best.”
Chovanec drove the ball over the fence despite a strong wind blowing in his face at Wednesday’s Summer High School Showcase.
“I’m just trying to take my game to the next level and do my best in front of people in general,” Chovanec said. “I just try to do my best and go hard.”
Chovanec was among a large group of players – some from as far as Dallas and The Woodlands – to participate in the showcase, which was put on by Texas A&M-Kingsville head coach Jason Gonzales, a Cuero graduate, with assistance from Yoakum coach Karl Saenz.
The showcase also included coaches from Texas A&M-International and Wharton County Junior College.
“These are the guys normally from these areas where it’s good hard-working middle-class families who aren’t necessarily playing travel ball or select ball and they’re just looking for an opportunity,” Gonzales said. “That’s the kind of mentality we’ve always looked for in Kingsville. The players who will roll their sleeves up and go to work has kind of been our mentality over there.”
Gonzales was back on a baseball field for the first time since the season was shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Normally, you can kind of see when the end of the season is coming, whether you’re having a good year or a bad year, you can kind of see it coming,” he said. “This one was just cut off. It took a couple of weeks of shock to realize what’s going on and then it was like, ‘I better get busy doing something.’”
Gonzales expects eight of the 10 seniors on the Javelinas’ roster to return for next season.
“We’ve got probably 90 percent of our roster coming back so it makes it tough in terms of our recruiting,” Gonzales said. “These high school seniors are the guys who are really caught in the crossfire here. Unfortunately, there are not that many opportunities for these guys.”
Chovanec, who will be a senior, is doing his best to create an opportunity. He’s working out on his own and playing travel ball for The Box out of Brenham.
“It’s been really tough,” Chovanec said. “They had our field shut down for a while and they just now opened it back up so we can go out there and get better. The weight room has been closed so it’s really hard to get in there. You have to do a lot of stuff from home.”
NOTE: Gonzales will host a showcase July 28 in Harlingen.
