Victoria East’s Kevin Rodriguez is looking forward to the final game of the 51st Annual VISD Baseball Tournament.
Rodriguez isn’t sure when he’ll get to play the sport he loves again.
“It’s sad,” he said. “It’s my senior and what could be my last season playing is now on hold. It sucks because we worked so hard all our lives for this year and this moment and it’s just on hold. It just sucks because you can’t do anything about it.”
The UIL announced all athletic competitions would be shut down from Monday through March 29 because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Texas.
Victoria West coach Manuel Alvarado told his players of the UIL’s decision during Friday’s tournament games at Riverside Stadium.
Alvarado went through a two-week stoppage when he played at Stroman, even though it was a court-ordered delay.
“It’s out of our control,” he said. “We’re going to do what we need to do to stay ready. I’ve kind of been through the situation a long time ago. I know what to expect and how to go through the process with this. It’s a safety issue for everybody here. It’s happening everywhere else. We’re just going to do our part until they can tell us we can play baseball.”
The Warriors and Titans both split in Friday’s games. West (8-6-1) dropped a 7-3 decision to Corpus Christi Carroll, before downing Yoakum 7-3. East lost to Gregory-Portland 11-5, and came back to thrash Ingleside, 13-0.
“I think a lot of us were pretty scared it was going to come into effect earlier because they shut down the NBA, the NCAA and everything,” said West senior Ashton Grones. “We’ll continue to get better during this time.”
The UIL will allow teams to practice at their own discretion during the layoff.
“It is what it is,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “There’s nothing we can control. We’ve just got to deal with it. We’ll handle it the best we can. It’s going to be a great opportunity for us to work on a lot of things in practice and Lord knows we need it.”
The Yoakum players learned of the positive test after their 7-0 win over Tuloso-Midway that an individual in Yoakum had tested positive for the virus. But the Bulldogs continued to play in the tournament.
Yoakum’s Staton Pakebusch spoke to his parents after learning the news and they told him to focus on baseball.
“They didn’t tell me much,” Pakebusch said. “They told me just to worry about the game and worry about that later. That’s all I worry about when I’m on the field is to do my best and whatever it takes to win.”
The UIL suspension comes as East and West were preparing to head back into District 30-5A play Tuesday.
Kolle is uncertain how the games will be rescheduled.
“That’s above my pay grade, but whatever the plan they come up with we’ll take it and run with it,” he said. “We’ve just got to stay alert and be ready to play ball.”
Rodriguez, who pitched a three-hit shutout against Ingleside, hopes he and his teammates get the opportunity to continue their season, but are prepared for whatever happens.
“We’re worried about everyone’s health and we don’t want it spreading anymore like how it is now,” he said. “We’ve got to contain it.”
V
ISD Tournament
Corpus Christi Carroll 7, Victoria West 3
Carroll 200 104 – 7 6 0
West 000 021 — 3 8 1
W: J.J. Bush. L: Matthew DelaGarza. Highlights: (C) Bush 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jerry Sanchez 1-for-2, R, RBI. (W) Bryce Sitka 2-for-3, 2B; Colten Matus 1-for-2, RBI, SB; Ashton Grones 1-for-3, 3B, R, SB. Records: Carroll 9-8; West 7-6-1.
Gregory-Portland 11, Victoria East 5
G-P 001 521 2 – 11 13 2
East 103 000 1 – 5 9 1
W: Braeden Talamantez. L: Andrew Rivera. Highlights: (GP) Walker Janak 2-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Billy Durrill 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R; Cole Esslinger 2-for-3, 2 R; Daniel Gonzales 2-for-3, R. (E) Trent Nieto 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Cory Cann 2-for-3. Records: G-P 12-3-1; East 7-9.
Victoria West 7, Yoakum 3
Yoakum 001 110 – 3 8 2
West 141 10x – 7 6 2
W: Blane Zeplin. L: Julian Estrada. Highlights: (Y) Connor Zaruba 2-for-3, R; Hudson Smith 2-for-2, R, RBI; Slayde Rice 2-for-3, RBI. (W) Zeplin 1-for-3, RBI; Brendan Solis 2-for-2; Orlando Di Leo 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, SB; Bryce Sitka 1-for-3, 3B, RBI. Records: Yoakum 8-7; West 8-6-1.
Victoria East 13, Ingleside 0
East 307 03 – 13 11 1
Ingleside 000 00 – 0 3 1
W: Kevin Rodriguez. L: Josh Moreno. Highlights: (E) Rodriguez 5 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K; Nate Vela 2-for-2, 2B, 2 R; Trent Nieto 1-for-2, 2B, R, RBI; Matt Gomez 2-for-2, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs, 2 SB; Kaden Kolle 2-for-2, 3B, R, 4 RBIs; Andrew Rivera 1-for-2, 2 R; Brady Parker 1-for-3, R, RBI. Records: East 8-9; Ingleside 8-9.
