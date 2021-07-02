Riley Hurt had never played in the Red and White League before, but he was sure glad he did it this summer.
The Ganado senior made up for lost time, enjoying his time in the league this summer and making it to the Division I final. A division for varsity and college aged players.
“I usually don’t play in the league, but this year it was a super fun experience,” Hurt said. “I wish I would have started a lot sooner. There’s a lot better competition than you would think in this league, so that’s a really cool thing to come to Victoria and get a little bit better competition.”
Hurt and the Circle R Drive-In made it to the finals against Believe Behavioral Health, but came up short 72-56 at the District Event Center.
“It was great to come out and compete because of the long break we have and it lets you come out sooner and stay fresh instead of waiting all the way until basketball season to play,” Hurt said.
Believe Behavioral Health consisted of a team including St. Joseph graduates Keaon Griffin and Quincy Johnson and Victoria East grads Ed Clay, Ethan White, Andrew Alexander, Samuel Arce and Daemien Robles.
“I’m a football player so that’s what I mainly do,” Griffin said. “So I just have been in the gym everyday, working out and trying to keep my body ready for what’s next. This is great though because it keeps me in shape and makes me run, I do a lot of lifting but haven’t been running as much so it’s a great sport and league to keep me in shape.”
The Red and White League was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Griffin was glad to have the chance to play in it again.
“I thought it was going to be a whole second summer where we were dealing with a lot of COVID-19 stuff and it would be canceled,” Griffin said. “I didn’t want to have to sit in the house again so it was great to come out here, see a lot of friends I haven’t seen in a while and play some basketball. It’s a great time.”
Griffin is preparing for his next step on the football field, while Hurt is gearing up for his senior season at Ganado as the teams leading receiver.
“I’ve been doing everything I can this summer,” Hurt said. “Lots of summer workouts and doing everything I can to get ready for the fall. Half the reason I play in the league is for the conditioning and to keep myself in shape for football. I’m also doing stuff at the house, I’m just trying to be ready.”
