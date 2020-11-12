La’Trell Barfield is used to being on the field.
The Victoria West senior plays wide receiver, safety and is on the field for almost every special teams play.
“One of the things the coaches preach to us is conditioning,” Barfield said. “I’m really well conditioned, they’ve made sure of that. We run everyday after practice and it’s just something that we’ve really worked on.”
Barfield showed off his play in all three areas last week during the Warriors (4-1, 4-0) 62-3 win over Corpus Christi Ray, catching five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns and returning a punt 51-yards for another score. He also finished with four tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
“He just doesn’t ever seem to be tired,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “He’s in great shape and that’s a tribute to how he works and he’s someone that just loves the game of football. He wants to be on the field no matter the situation or what’s going on. He just looks to help the team in any way he can.”
Barfield is among many teammates playing multiple positions for the Warriors.
Senior Randy Samano was the team’s backup kicker last season and has stepped into the role of starting kicker and starting linebacker this season.
Against Ray, Samano went 8-9 on extra points and chipped in with nine tackles, a sack and a deflected pass.
“The coaches told me before this year that I would be needed in multiple roles and I’ve just tried to do that,” Samano said. “I go straight from defense to kicking and back. It doesn’t matter what you play, you have to be all over the field and do everything as hard as you can.”
Samano is second on the team this year in tackles, tackles for loss and is tied for first on the team in sacks with Araqua Franklin.
“He’s done a great job,” Boyce said. “In practice he’s focused when he’s taking reps, he’s focused when he’s not in there. He’s just a guy that comes out and lives and breathes football. He likes to play the game and he’s got a good nose for the ball.”
The Warriors will be up against Corpus Christi Moody (3-3, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans come off a 54-7 loss to Flour Bluff.
Moody is led by senior quarterback Jakota Cullum and junior running back Nathaniel Sada.
“We’ve just been watching film and we keep getting better,” Samano said. “We trust what we have to do, read our keys and listening to our coaches. We just have to do the same thing again this week.”
West has scored over 30 points while not allowing a point in the first half of each of its last three games.
“We keep building and improving and that’s the important thing,” Barfield said. “We have to keep getting better and our goal is to beat both Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff and win district.”
