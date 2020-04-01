The UHV baseball team’s last meeting together was at Rippamonti Field in Riverside Park.
The VISD Baseball Tournament was going on at Riverside Stadium and Lowe Field, but coach Terry Puhl wanted to get a practice in before the team’s Red River Athletic Conference series against Huston-Tillotson.
Neither the practice nor the series took place.
The Jaguars got word that afternoon they were shutting down until late in March because of the COVID-19 virus, and the NAIA eventually canceled the season.
The end of the season came with Puhl one game short of his 300th career win.
“That’s all right,” Puhl said. “We’ll get that the first game back.”
Puhl’s monitors the situation by Zoom with UHV athletic director Ashley Walyuchow. He also stays in contact with his players as much as possible via text messaging.
“It’s hard for them,” Puhl said. “They know that they can’t go out in groups and they can’t do anything from the standpoint of a UHV authorized workout. So they have to do everything on their own.”
Puhl’s recruiting for next season has all but come to a halt.
“We’re told not to travel,” he said. “The only recruiting I do is what I’ve done prior. I have a few offers out there. I haven’t done a lot.”
Puhl did get some good news this week, when the NAIA ruled this year’s seniors would get two more semesters of eligibility.
Puhl said of the six seniors on the team, five have expressed a desire to return next season.
The players most affected by the stoppage are high school seniors.
“It’s going to put high schoolers at a disadvantage,” Puhl said. “They’re kind of out there in limbo right now because they had no season.”
UHV relies heavily on its tryout camp usually held at the end of May to find prospects. Puhl said if need be, the camp will be pushed to a later date.
“I think at this time it’s time to take cover and let this thing pass,” he said. “We’ll pick up baseball on the other side of it.”
Puhl, who had a 15-year major league career mostly with the Houston Astros, admits he’s frustrated with the situation.
But he knows the top priority has to be the health and safety of his players and their families.
“We have to abide by the rules on this one,” Puhl said. “The last thing you want to do is try and be flippant about it and become one of the number of casualties.
“We are not going to do anything that is inappropriate. I’d rather be accused of not doing anything and our players come through it in a safe manner. I’d be much happier with that.”
