Curtis Reed and Zach Bauchou were paired together by chance for the first two rounds of the APT Victoria Open.
They’ll play the third round together because of their performance.
Reed and Bauchou each shot 2-under par 68 Thursday at the Victoria Country Club to maintain their grip on first and second place, respectively.
Reed leads the tournament at 9-under par, and Bauchou is close behind at 8-under par.
“I saw he won in Brownwood,” Reed said of Bauchou. “Obviously, if you win out here, you’re a really good player. It’s nice to get to play with him. You kind of feed off your playing partner when you have two people going back at it.”
“It was nice,” Bauchou said. “We both played really well. It was fun to have some good mo(mentum) in the group.”
Reed lives in San Antonio and played high school golf at Medina Valley. He played in college at the University of Houston before turning pro in 2014.
Reed found the course much tougher Thursday after starting later in the day for the second round.
“Yesterday morning, the first five or six holes there was wind but nothing like it was today,” he said. “It picked up a little on our back nine yesterday. I just think the thing about the scoring is I think the pins were probably just a little bit tougher today and the greens might have been a hair firmer so there were a lot of crosswinds where the pins were on the left side of the green where the wind was going left to right. I thought it was pretty hard to get it close to the hole.”
Reed did his best not to let the conditions get the better of him.
“I thought I did a good job of being patient,” he said. “I got a little frustrated out there. I kept hitting it to like 35 or 40 feet. I did a good job of getting down in two so I’m pretty happy with the way I played today.”
Bauchou lives in Stillwater, Okla., and turned pro last summer after graduating from Oklahoma State University.
He has kept his game up during the COVID-19 pandemic by playing in club tournaments.
“It was pretty windy,” Bauchou said. “I played pretty decent for the most part. I felt like the greens are getting dried out a little bit and it’s kind of hard to make some six- to eight-foot putts with the wind blowing, but I played really well.”
Reed has played in a number of APT events and is thankful for the opportunity the tournaments present.
“It’s kind of close to home,” Reed said. “You can drive to every one of them. It’s a good tour. It’s well run. I think it’s probably the best mini-tour in America. I’m really fortunate to live where I do so I can play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.