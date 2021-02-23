Girls
Regional Quarterfinals
Class 5A
- Victoria East vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corpus Christi Miller
Class 3A
- Palacios vs. Blanco, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Goliad
Class 2A
- Weimar vs. Snook, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Brenham
Bi-District
TAPPS 5A
- Victoria St. Joseph vs. Dallas Hyde Park, 11 a.m. Saturday, La Vernia
TAPPS 2A
- Faith Academy at Bryan St. Joseph, 2 p.m. Friday
Boys
Area
Class 5A
- Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Calallen
Class 4A
- Cuero vs. Stafford, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cuero
- Wharton vs. Bridge City, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Huffman Hargrave
Class 3A
- Hallettsville vs. Blanco, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Seguin
Class 2A Area
- Schulenburg vs. Deweyville, 7 p.m. Thursday, Crosby
- Flatonia vs. Hull-Daisetta, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fulshear
- Weimar vs. Normangee, 6 p.m. Thursday, Caldwell
- Yorktown vs. San Saba, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Boerne-Champion
Class 1A
- Nordheim vs. San Isidro, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Odem
- Waelder vs. Johnson City, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson City
Boys
Bi-district
Class 2A
- Refugio vs. Freer, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Robstown
- Kenedy vs. Santa Maria, 7:30 Tuesday, Alice
TAPPS 2A
- Faith Academy vs. Bryan Allen Academy, 6 p.m. Friday
