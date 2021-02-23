Basketball logo new

Girls

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 5A

  • Victoria East vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corpus Christi Miller

Class 3A

  • Palacios vs. Blanco, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Goliad

Class 2A

  • Weimar vs. Snook, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Brenham

Bi-District

TAPPS 5A

  • Victoria St. Joseph vs. Dallas Hyde Park, 11 a.m. Saturday, La Vernia

TAPPS 2A

  • Faith Academy at Bryan St. Joseph, 2 p.m. Friday

Boys

Area

Class 5A

  • Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Calallen

Class 4A

  • Cuero vs. Stafford, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cuero
  • Wharton vs. Bridge City, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Huffman Hargrave

Class 3A

  • Hallettsville vs. Blanco, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Seguin

Class 2A Area

  • Schulenburg vs. Deweyville, 7 p.m. Thursday, Crosby
  • Flatonia vs. Hull-Daisetta, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fulshear
  • Weimar vs. Normangee, 6 p.m. Thursday, Caldwell
  • Yorktown vs. San Saba, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Boerne-Champion

Class 1A

  • Nordheim vs. San Isidro, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Odem
  • Waelder vs. Johnson City, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson City

Boys

Bi-district

Class 2A

  • Refugio vs. Freer, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Robstown
  • Kenedy vs. Santa Maria, 7:30 Tuesday, Alice

TAPPS 2A

  • Faith Academy vs. Bryan Allen Academy, 6 p.m. Friday

