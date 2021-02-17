Girls
Area
Class 5A
- Victoria East vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 2 p.m. Friday, CC King
- Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 2 p.m. Friday, CC Miller
Class 4A
- Cuero vs. Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m. Thursday, Woodsboro
- Beeville vs. Navarro, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Kenedy
- El Campo vs. Hardin-Jefferson, Monday TBD
Class 3A
- Karnes City vs. San Antonio Cole, 4 p.m. Saturday, Taylor Field House, San Antonio
- Palacios vs. Luling, 2 p.m. Saturday, Rice Consolidated
Class 2A
- Yorktown vs. Harper, Thursday TBD, Devine
- Schulenburg vs. Normangee, 6 p.m. Monday, Rockdale
- Shiner vs. Snook, 5 p.m. Saturday, Columbus
- Weimar vs. Iola, 6 p.m. Monday, Caldwell
- Falls City vs. Goldwaite, PPD
Class 1A
- Moulton vs. D’Hanis, 7 p.m. Thursday, Floresville
Boys
Bi-district
Class 4A
Calhoun vs. Stafford, 3 p.m. Friday, Calhoun
Wharton vs. Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy, 3 p.m. Saturday, Butler Fieldhouse Houston
Class 3A
- Edna vs. Jourdanton, 1 p.m. Saturday, Beeville
- Van Vleck vs. Coldspring Oakhurst, 7 p.m. Friday, Friendswood
- Industrial vs. Poth, 6 p.m. Monday, Goliad
- Karnes City vs. Hallettsville, 8 p.m. Monday, Goliad
Class 2A
- Flatonia vs. Thrall or Thorndale, noon Saturday, Fayetteville
- Bloomington vs. Hearne, 1 p.m. Saturday, Columbus
- Schulenburg vs. Thrall or Thorndale, TBD
- Refugio vs. Freer, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Robstown
- Kenedy vs. Santa Maria or Premont, TBD
- Yorktown vs. Santa Maria or Premont, TBD
- Weimar vs. Holland, TBD
Class 1A
- Nordheim, bye
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.