Girls
Regional Quarterfinals
Class 3A
- Palacios vs. Blanco, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Goliad
Bi-District
TAPPS 5A
- St. Joseph at Providence Catholic, noon Saturday
TAPPS 2A
- Faith Academy at Bryan St. Joseph, 2 p.m. Friday
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Galveston O'Connell, 6 p.m. Friday
Boys
Regional Quarterfinals
Class 5A
- Victoria West vs. Nikki Rowe or Corpus Chirsti Veterans Memorial
Class 4A
- Wharton vs. Silsbee or Houston Yates
Area
Class 5A
- Victoria West 54, Sharyland Pioneer 49
Class 4A
- Stafford 66, Cuero 30
- Wharton 58, Bridge City 55
Class 2A
- Schulenburg vs. Deweyville, 7 p.m. Thursday, Crosby
- Weimar vs. Normangee, 6 p.m. Thursday, Caldwell
- Refugio vs. Sabinal, 6 p.m. Thursday, Floresville
Bi-district
TAPPS 2A
- Faith Academy vs. Bryan Allen Academy, 6 p.m. Friday
- Hallettsville Sacred heart at Bryan St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.