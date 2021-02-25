Basketball logo new

Girls

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 3A

  • Palacios vs. Blanco, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Goliad

Bi-District

TAPPS 5A

  • St. Joseph at Providence Catholic, noon Saturday

TAPPS 2A

  • Faith Academy at Bryan St. Joseph, 2 p.m. Friday
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Galveston O'Connell, 6 p.m. Friday

Boys

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 5A

  • Victoria West vs. Nikki Rowe or Corpus Chirsti Veterans Memorial

Class 4A

  • Wharton vs. Silsbee or Houston Yates

Area

Class 5A

  • Victoria West 54, Sharyland Pioneer 49

Class 4A

  • Stafford 66, Cuero 30
  • Wharton 58, Bridge City 55

Class 2A

  • Schulenburg vs. Deweyville, 7 p.m. Thursday, Crosby
  • Weimar vs. Normangee, 6 p.m. Thursday, Caldwell
  • Refugio vs. Sabinal, 6 p.m. Thursday, Floresville

Bi-district

TAPPS 2A

  • Faith Academy vs. Bryan Allen Academy, 6 p.m. Friday
  • Hallettsville Sacred heart at Bryan St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

