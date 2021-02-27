Girls
Regional
TAPPS 2A
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Bryan Allen or Macedonia Christian Academy, noon Saturday
Area
TAPPS 2A
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 61, O'Connell College Prep 21
- Shiner St. Paul vs. Houston Grace Christian, noon Tuesday
Bi-District
TAPPS 5A
- Providence Catholic 52, St. Joseph 42
TAPPS 2A
- Faith Academy at Bryan St. Joseph, late
- Shiner St. Paul 58, Juan Diego Academy 23
Boys
Regional Semifinals
Class 5A
- Victoria West vs. Leander Glenn, TBA
Class 2A
- Schulenburg vs. San Saba or Sabinal, TBA
Regional Quarterfinals
Class 5A
- Victoria West 70, McAllen Nikki Rowe 38
Class 4A
- Silsbee 64, Wharton 55
Class 2A
- Schulenburg 42, Weimar 40
Area
TAPPS 2A
- Faith Academy vs. Houston Grace Christian, noon Tuesday, Clear Lake
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Macedonian Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Donna
Bi-District
TAPPS 2A
- Shiner St. Paul vs. Harvest Christian, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.