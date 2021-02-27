Basketball logo new

Girls

Regional

TAPPS 2A

  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Bryan Allen or Macedonia Christian Academy, noon Saturday

Area

TAPPS 2A

  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart 61, O'Connell College Prep 21
  • Shiner St. Paul vs. Houston Grace Christian, noon Tuesday

Bi-District

TAPPS 5A

  • Providence Catholic 52, St. Joseph 42

TAPPS 2A

  • Faith Academy at Bryan St. Joseph, late
  • Shiner St. Paul 58, Juan Diego Academy 23

Boys

Regional Semifinals

Class 5A

  • Victoria West vs. Leander Glenn, TBA

Class 2A

  • Schulenburg vs. San Saba or Sabinal, TBA

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 5A

  • Victoria West 70, McAllen Nikki Rowe 38

Class 4A

  • Silsbee 64, Wharton 55

Class 2A

  • Schulenburg 42, Weimar 40

Area

TAPPS 2A

  • Faith Academy vs. Houston Grace Christian, noon Tuesday, Clear Lake
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Macedonian Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Donna

Bi-District

TAPPS 2A

  • Shiner St. Paul vs. Harvest Christian, late

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.