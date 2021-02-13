Girls
Area
Class 5A
- Victoria East vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, CC King
- Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 6 p.m. Tuesday, CC Miller
Class 4A
- Cuero vs. Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Woodsboro
- Beeville vs. Navarro, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kenedy
- El Campo vs. Hardin-Jefferson, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Houston Pavilion
Class 3A
- Karnes City vs. San Antonio Cole, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Floresville
- Palacios vs. Luling, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rice Consolidated
Class 2A
- Yorktown vs. Harper, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Devine
- Schulenburg vs. Normangee, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rockdale
- Shiner vs. Snook, TBA Wednesday, Columbus
Class 1A
- Moulton vs. D’Hanis, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floresville
Boys
Bi-district
Class 3A
Edna vs. Jourdanton, Friday 8 p.m., Beeville
