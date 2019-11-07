After their dominating 55-0 TAPPS Division II, District 5 victory over Houston Westbury Christian, St. Joseph heads to Cypress to take on Cypress Christian.
Last weeks’ victory secured a playoff spot for the second year in a row under head coach Bryan Jones.
The Flyers (5-3, 2-2) rushed for 352 yards while throwing for 97 yards against Westbury.
The running tandem of KeAon Griffin and Quincy Johnson led the way for the Flyers.
Griffin had 207 yards on ninecarries, with four resulting in touchdowns.
Johnson finished his evening with 109 yards on eight carries, scoring twice.
Meanwhile, quarterback J’Den Miller completed a couple of passes to Jacoby Robinson. Robinson and Miller connected on a 60 yard touchdown pass early in the game.
“Our offensive line played well,” Jones said. “Our running backs just need a little bit of room and our line provided that.”
Holding on to the football was a main focus going into the game for the Flyers.
St. Joseph’s running backs were able to hold onto the ball last week. They finished the game with zero fumbles.
The Flyers will be competing for the third playoff spot tonight. A win would secure the spot, setting up a first round matchup against San Antonio Holy Cross.
A loss would most likely set up a first round rematch against Austin Regents.
“We clinched a playoff spot with last weeks’ win. If we win tonight we’re the third seed,” Jones said. “If we lose, we can still be the third seed, depending on the point differential.”
Cypress Christian (2-7, 1-3) features a prolific passing attack out of multiple formations. The Flyers will see a combination of pro sets along with offensive sets out of the spread. Quarterback Drue Hirth has thrown for 1,264 yards on the season. The rushing attack is led by Jackson Landrum who has tallied 562 yards on the ground.
“They’re a pretty good team who throws throw the ball a lot,” Jones said. “They have a good quarterback who looks downfield. They are a scrappy team that plays hard whistle to whistle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.