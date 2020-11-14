Class 4A, Division I Area
Calhoun (9-2) vs. Boerne (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jourdanton
El Campo (9-1) vs. Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Sheldon ISD
Class 3A, Division I Area
Yoakum (8-2) vs. East Chambers (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waller
Edna (6-5) vs. Jourdanton-Comfort winner
Class 2A, Division I Area
Refugio (9-0) vs. Flatonia (5-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Karnes City
Kenedy (6-2) vs. Mason (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Comal Davenport
Shiner (9-0) vs. Freer (3-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Pleasanton
Ganado (5-4) vs. Three Rivers (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Victoria Memorial
Class 2A, Division II Area
Falls City (8-2) vs. Granger (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Fredericksburg
Yorktown (7-3) vs. Snook-Miles winner
TAPPS Division II Bi-District
Victoria St. Joseph (2-3) at Austin Brentwood Christian (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday
