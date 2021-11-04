Seven area teams go into the final week of the regular season having already clinched at least a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs.
One area team has a chance to claim an outright district championship Friday night, while another can gain a share of the title.
Edna, which has a bye, has won the District 15-3A, Division I championship and will be the No. 1 seed.
The Cowboys will play Bishop in the bi-district round at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Cowboy Memorial Stadium in Edna.
El Campo, Cuero, Shiner, Refugio, Falls City and Shiner St. Paul head into their final district game having already secured the top seed in the playoffs.
Van Vleck will host East Bernard with the outright District 14-3A, Division II championship on the line.
Calhoun will head to Corpus Christi to play Calallen with a chance to gain a share of the District 15-4A, I championship.
Following is a look at the playoff scenario for area teams.
- District 15-5A, Division I: Victoria West plays host to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. The Warriors could create a three-way tie with Veterans Memorial and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff for second place with a win. In that scenario, West would be the third seed. If Veterans Memorial defeats West, it would be the top seed, Gregory-Portland would be the second seed, Flour Bluff would be the third seed and the Warriors would be the fourth seed. Either way, West would go on the road for its bi-district game.
- District 12-4A, Division I: El Campo has clinched the top seed and would claim the outright district title with a win at home over Needville.
- District 15-4A, Division I: Calhoun could finish in a tie for the district championship with a win over Calallen. If Calhoun wins and Miller defeats Beeville, the Sandcrabs, Miller and Calallen would share the district title and the district-points system would decide the seeding. If Calhoun defeats Calallen and Beeville beats Miller, the Sandcrabs would be co-district champions and have the top seed. If Calallen beats Calhoun, and Miller defeats Beeville, Calhoun would be the third seed and Beeville would be the fourth seed. If Calallen defeats Calhoun and Beeville beats Miller, Calhoun, Beeville and Miller would finish in a three-way tie for second place and the district-points system would decide seeding.
- District 13-4A, Division II: Cuero has clinched the top seed and would secure the outright district title with a win at Gonzales.
- District 12-3A, Division I: Hallettsville would clinch the second seed with a win at home over Hitchcock. If Hallettsville wins, Yoakum would be the third seed. If Hitchcock defeats Hallettsville and Yoakum beats Hempstead, Hallettsville, Yoakum and Hitchcock would tie for second place and the district-points system would come into play.
- District 15-3A, Division I: Edna has wrapped up the district title and top seed. Industrial would be the second seed with a win at home over Goliad. If Industrial defeats Goliad, the Tigers would be the fourth seed. If Goliad beats Industrial and Orange Grove defeats Aransas Pass, Industrial, Goliad and Orange Grove would tie for second place and the district-points system would determine the seeding.
- District 14-3A, Division II: East Bernard and Van Vleck play in Van Vleck for the district title and top seed. Danbury and Tidehaven play in El Maton to determine the third and fourth seeds.
- District 15-3A, Division II: Karnes City could clinch the fourth seed with a win at Natalia. Nixon-Smiley would be the fourth seed with a win over Dilley, a Natalia win over Karnes City, and a Stockdale win over George West.
- District 13-2A, Division I: Shiner will be the top seed and would clinch the district title outright with a win at home over Schulenburg, which will be the fourth seed. Ganado and Flatonia play in Flatonia to determine the second and third seeds.
- District 15-2A, Division I: Refugio will be the top seed and would clinch the district title outright with a win at home over Freer. Kenedy and Three Rivers play in Kenedy to determine the second and third seed.
- District 16-2A, Division II: Falls City will be the top seed and would clinch the outright district championship with a win at home against Woodsboro. Yorktown will be the second seed, Louise will be the third seed, and Woodsboro will be the fourth seed.
- TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3: Shiner St. Paul will be the top seed in Division IV and would clinch the outright district championship with a win at Schertz John Paull II. Hallettsville Sacred Heart will be the second seed.
