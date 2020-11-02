The final week of the regular season has arrived for UIL Class 4A and smaller schools, and a number of area teams have already determined their fate.
Shiner, Refugio and Falls City have won outright district championships and will have a week off before beginning postseason play.
Hallettsville and Industrial have clinched the top seed and a share of the title in their respective districts and can claim the outright championships with a win this week.
Calhoun and El Campo are playing for district titles this week.
Following is a look at the playoff picture for area teams.
- District 12-4A, Division I: El Campo and Needville play for the first and second seed. Bay City needs a win over Stafford to stay in playoff contention. Bay City would be in as the third seed with a win a win over Stafford and a Brazosport win over Columbia. If Bay City and Columbia win, the Blackcats would need to win by four points or more to secure the fourth seed.
- District 15-4A, Division I: Calhoun and Calallen play for the first and second seed.
- District 13-4A, Division II: Cuero has clinched a playoff berth. The Gobblers could be the second, third or fourth seed depending on the outcomes of its game against Gonzales, Giddings at Navasota and Smithville at La Grange. If Cuero wins, it will be either the second or fourth seed. If Cuero loses, it could be the third seed.
- District 12-3A, Division I: Hallettsville is the top seed and Yoakum is likely to be the third seed.
- District 15-3A, Division I: Industrial is the top seed and Edna is the second seed. Palacios and Orange Grove play for the third and fourth seed.
- District 14-3A, Division II: Tidehaven, Van Vleck and Rice Consolidated have clinched playoff berths. The seeding will be determined by the Tidehaven-Danbury and Rice Consolidated-Brazos games. If Tidehaven and Rice Consolidated win, Tidehaven would be the second seed, Rice Consolidated would be the third seed and Van Vleck the fourth seed.
- District 13-2A, Division I: Shiner is the top seed, Ganado is the second seed, Flatonia is the third seed, and Weimar is the fourth seed.
- District 15-2A, Division I: Refugio is the top seed and Kenedy is the second seed.
- District 16-2A, Division II: Falls City is the top seed, Yorktown is the second seed, Runge is the third seed and Louise is the fourth seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.